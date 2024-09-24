Ceinsys Tech Raises Rs 235 Crore for Global Expansion

Ceinsys Tech Ltd on Tuesday confirmed that it has successfully raised Rs 235 crore (USD 28 million) via a preferential allotment of equity shares and share warrants.

The newly infused capital will empower the company to pursue inorganic growth and enhance its international presence by diversifying its service offerings in overseas markets, according to a company statement.

Of the total amount, Rs 125 crore (USD 15 million) was invested by Rare Capital, a US-based investment firm led by Sagar Meghe.

The tech-driven company excels in offering geospatial, enterprise, and engineering solutions to clients in both private and government sectors, spanning utility, infrastructure, natural resources, and manufacturing verticals.

With offices in India, USA, UK, Singapore, and Germany, Ceinsys Tech boasts a strong global footprint.

'We are confident that Ceinsys's core competencies and focus on high-growth sectors like geospatial and engineering research will enable successful execution of our global growth strategy,' stated Sagar Meghe, Promoter and Chairman of Rare Capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)