Left Menu

Ceinsys Tech Raises Rs 235 Crore for Global Expansion

Ceinsys Tech Ltd announced that it has secured Rs 235 crore (USD 28 million) through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. This capital will facilitate the company's international growth. Of the total, Rs 125 crore (USD 15 million) was invested by Rare Capital, led by Sagar Meghe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:27 IST
Ceinsys Tech Raises Rs 235 Crore for Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ceinsys Tech Ltd on Tuesday confirmed that it has successfully raised Rs 235 crore (USD 28 million) via a preferential allotment of equity shares and share warrants.

The newly infused capital will empower the company to pursue inorganic growth and enhance its international presence by diversifying its service offerings in overseas markets, according to a company statement.

'Ceinsys Tech Ltd has successfully allotted equity shares on a preferential allotment basis and share warrants to raise Rs 235 crore (USD 28 million),' the company announced.

Of the total amount, Rs 125 crore (USD 15 million) was invested by Rare Capital, a US-based investment firm led by Sagar Meghe.

Sagar Meghe, Promoter and Chairman of Rare Capital, a firm noted for its investment in emerging growth companies, has contributed nearly Rs 125 crore as part of the preferential allotment.

The tech-driven company excels in offering geospatial, enterprise, and engineering solutions to clients in both private and government sectors, spanning utility, infrastructure, natural resources, and manufacturing verticals.

With offices in India, USA, UK, Singapore, and Germany, Ceinsys Tech boasts a strong global footprint.

'We are confident that Ceinsys's core competencies and focus on high-growth sectors like geospatial and engineering research will enable successful execution of our global growth strategy,' stated Sagar Meghe, Promoter and Chairman of Rare Capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024