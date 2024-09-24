Karnataka IT Minister Claims Semiconductor Firms are Pressured to Invest in Gujarat

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday accused the central government of coercing semiconductor companies into investing in Gujarat, bypassing Karnataka's thriving tech ecosystem.

In an apparent critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge argued that central leadership focusing on state competition undermines states like Karnataka. He stated, "It's not a level-playing field. Default choices like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are being overlooked."

Kharge pressed for answers from the Centre, questioning why investments favor Gujarat despite Karnataka's skilled workforce, R&D centers, and supportive policies. He emphasized Karnataka's global contribution during the upcoming 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit, set for November 19-21.

(With inputs from agencies.)