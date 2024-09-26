OpenAI's CTO Mira Murati Steps Down: A Reflective Farewell

Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, has announced her decision to leave the artificial intelligence company. Murati stated in a written statement on Wednesday that after much reflection, she has 'made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI.' The CTO cited a desire to 'create the time and space to do my own exploration' as her reason for stepping down.

Despite her departure, Murati spoke highly of both the company and its CEO Sam Altman. She described OpenAI as 'at the pinnacle of AI innovation,' acknowledging that it is challenging to leave a place she deeply cherishes.

Murati's brief tenure as interim CEO last year came during a tumultuous period for OpenAI. She was appointed after the board of directors fired Altman, leading to significant industry upheaval. The company subsequently appointed another interim CEO before reinstating Altman and replacing most of the board members responsible for his ouster.

