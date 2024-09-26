Left Menu

West Bengal to Host India's First National Security Semiconductor Fabrication Plant

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the identification of land for India’s first national security semiconductor fabrication plant in collaboration with the US. The project, part of a strategic tech partnership, aims to boost employment and position West Bengal as a key player in global semiconductor technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:57 IST
  • India

In a significant development for India's technology sector, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that her government has identified land for the country's first national security semiconductor fabrication plant. This ambitious project is part of a transformative collaboration with the United States.

US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz met with Banerjee at the state secretariat to discuss the initiative. Banerjee revealed that the land has been readied and that the project will tap into local talent while providing a substantial infrastructural boost.

During the meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, and other officials, it was proposed to draft a roadmap by January next year. Banerjee emphasized that the project could generate significant employment opportunities and bolster the state's economy.

Global Foundries, Synopsis, Micron, and other top international semiconductor companies have already hosted technology symposiums in the state. The joint India-US semiconductor project followed high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden and will be supported by the India Semiconductor Mission.

Banerjee also highlighted ongoing industrial projects in the state, including new power and steel plants, and noted that the leather industry has already generated five lakh jobs. She concluded by announcing that the next Bengal Global Business Summit would be held on February 5-6 next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

