Tejas Networks Unveils Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications

Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) has announced the launch of its Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications at its Bangalore headquarters, inaugurated by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon'ble Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region. The minister also unveiled the company's indigenously designed 32T32R Massive MIMO radio during his visit.

Minister Scindia lauded Tejas Networks, stating, 'Tejas Networks has proven that Indian companies can compete with the best global players in the telecom sector by developing high-quality, cutting-edge products. The newly inaugurated center signifies a major milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance.'

The Center of Excellence aims to propel research in futuristic technologies and standards set to drive next-generation mobile networks towards 6G. Equipped with state-of-the-art modeling tools and test infrastructure, the center is focused on innovations in AI/ML, Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC), Massive MIMO, and several other emerging areas, contributing to the IMT-2030 framework.

Anand Athreya, CEO & Managing Director of Tejas Networks, emphasized, 'We are committed to substantial investment in R&D, underscored by our new Center of Excellence, showcasing India's prowess in advanced wireless communications technologies. This initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the telecom sector.'

Tejas Networks Ltd., a Tata Group company, designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for a wide range of global clients, including telecommunications and internet service providers, as well as government entities in over 75 countries.

