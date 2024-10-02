EU Denounces Iranian Missile Strike on Israel, Urges Middle East Ceasefire

The European Union on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms" an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel and called for an immediate ceasefire across the Middle East.

"The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks ... spiralling out of control," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X. "An immediate ceasefire across the region is needed."

The EU's condemnation highlights the growing international concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and the urgent need for diplomatic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)