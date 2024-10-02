ILA Rejects USMX's Wage Increase Proposal Citing Member Demands
The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) has rejected the USMX's proposal of a nearly 50% wage increase, stating that it fails to meet member demands. The ILA is demanding 100% of its container royalty money and is against any form of automation that replaces jobs.
The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) has decisively rejected the United States Maritime Alliance's (USMX) proposal of a nearly 50% wage increase. The ILA argues that the offer falls short of addressing its members' demands adequately.
In their statement, the ILA emphasized their requirement for 100% of their container royalty money and other jurisdictional demands. Furthermore, the union stressed that the preservation of jobs and historical work functions is non-negotiable.
One of the union's key issues is a firm stance against any form of automation, whether full or semi, that would replace jobs or historical work functions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Study Shows Drivers Increasingly Distracted by Partial Automation Systems
AI's Uneven Impact: How Automation is Reshaping Regional Employment in the U.S
Dockworkers Threaten Strike Over Automation and Wages
CCI Approves Craftsman Automation’s Full Acquisition of Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions
Mamata Banerjee Denies Support for Tea Garden Workers' Strike Amidst Union Demands