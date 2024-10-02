ILA Rejects USMX's Wage Increase Proposal Citing Member Demands

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) has decisively rejected the United States Maritime Alliance's (USMX) proposal of a nearly 50% wage increase. The ILA argues that the offer falls short of addressing its members' demands adequately.

In their statement, the ILA emphasized their requirement for 100% of their container royalty money and other jurisdictional demands. Furthermore, the union stressed that the preservation of jobs and historical work functions is non-negotiable.

One of the union's key issues is a firm stance against any form of automation, whether full or semi, that would replace jobs or historical work functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)