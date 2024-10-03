Left Menu

Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba to Meet South Korean and Australian Leaders

Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Laos next week, with additional plans to meet Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. These diplomatic meetings aim to strengthen international relations.

  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic move, Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is slated to hold a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Laos next week, as reported by Yonhap via Japan's NHK.

Additionally, Prime Minister Ishiba is set to engage in high-level talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, further solidifying Japan's international relations in the region.

The strategic meetings underscore Japan's commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties with neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

