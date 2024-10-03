Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba to Meet South Korean and Australian Leaders

In a significant diplomatic move, Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is slated to hold a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Laos next week, as reported by Yonhap via Japan's NHK.

Additionally, Prime Minister Ishiba is set to engage in high-level talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, further solidifying Japan's international relations in the region.

The strategic meetings underscore Japan's commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties with neighboring nations.

