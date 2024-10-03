Left Menu

Revolutionizing Battery Safety: IGS's Groundbreaking Diagnostic System

Integral Geometry Science, Inc. (IGS) has introduced an innovative Non-destructive Battery Imaging Diagnostic System that enhances the safety of lithium-ion batteries by identifying defects not detectable by conventional methods. This advanced technology offers a more precise inspection solution and will be showcased at the Battery Show India 2024.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Integral Geometry Science, Inc. (IGS) has unveiled a pioneering technology designed to improve the safety of lithium-ion batteries through its Non-destructive Battery Imaging Diagnostic System. Set to be presented at the Battery Show India 2024, this system addresses the growing concerns surrounding the safety of batteries used in electric vehicles and smartphones.

Amidst increasing incidents of battery fires and explosions, IGS's cutting-edge system uses inverse problem analysis and ultra-sensitive measurement technology to directly visualize potential defects within the batteries, a feat that traditional testing methods often overlook.

Key features of this breakthrough include non-destructive inspection, detection of micro-short circuits, and 100% inspection capability prior to shipment, ensuring defective batteries do not reach the market. This technology marks a significant advancement in battery safety and quality control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

