Cross-Border Collaboration: Students Reach for the Stars

In a groundbreaking educational initiative, students from a private university in Sri Lanka have teamed up with the Chennai-based space start-up, SpaceKidz India. The collaboration aims to develop a communication satellite scheduled for launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) next year.

The agreement was formalized during an event attended by stakeholders including Northern University's founder-chairman, Indira Kumar Pathmanathan, and SpaceKidz CEO, Srimathy Kesan. This project not only marks the first student-led satellite project in the region but also provides invaluable exposure to students in Jaffna and Tamil Nadu.

The ambitious project promises to equip young minds with skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Students will gain hands-on experience in satellite technology, data analysis, and communication technologies, preparing them for successful future careers. The mission highlights the power of international cooperation, bringing together a diverse group of students to achieve a common goal.

