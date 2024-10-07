JSW Ventures Invests in Aereo, Propelling Drone Tech Revolution

JSW Ventures, a branch of the diverse business giant JSW Group, announced on Monday its USD 1.8 million investment in Aereo, a leading name in drone technology.

Aereo distinguishes itself by leveraging AI-driven data analytics within its drone technology to assist clients across sectors like mining and infrastructure. The recent investment is part of their Series B funding, aiming to bolster their services and launch into new international markets.

Acknowledged for mapping over 45,000 villages and covering more than 50,000 square kilometers for India's land record modernization program, Aereo is also applauded for its innovations, filing 15 patents in drone hardware and flight planning technologies.

