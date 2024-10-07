SHIELD's Impact: How Device Intelligence Drives InDrive's Record 1377% ROI

SHIELD, a leading device-first fraud intelligence platform, today announced remarkable findings from a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting, highlighting an astonishing return on investment (ROI) rate of 1377% for the global mobility platform, inDrive.

The study detailed that incorporating SHIELD's Device Intelligence enabled inDrive to accrue $104.6 million in benefits within a three-year span, with a payback timeframe of under six months, and a net present value of $97.5 million across 63 different markets worldwide.

Importantly, SHIELD's platform operates without the need for personal data and upholds strict compliance with international data protection regulations. Key advantages showcased in the study include preventing $57.9 million in fraud losses and saving $45.4 million through reduced fraud prevention resource demands.

