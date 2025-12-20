Inauguration of IHC-ICPR Study Circle Brings Philosophical Dialogues to Fore

In a significant development for philosophical discourse in India, the Bharat Bodh Kendra, in partnership with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research, launched the IHC-ICPR Study Circle Lecture Series at India's Habitat Centre. The inaugural lecture took place in the Gulmohar Auditorium on December 17, 2025.

Chairing the event, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director of the India Habitat Centre, emphasized the critical need for appreciating India's rich cultural and philosophical heritage. He outlined the efforts of Bharat Bodh Kendra in promoting knowledge systems through a variety of educational initiatives. The lecturer, Prof. Bindu Puri, highlighted the significance of understanding the intricate relationships between humans and their environment, as articulated by Indian philosophical traditions.

The session's inaugural lecture was delivered by Prof. Sachchidanand Mishra, an eminent educationist and Member Secretary of the ICPR. Prof. Mishra delved into the enduring relevance of Indian philosophy, urging clarity in understanding historical texts. The lecture was well-received by an audience of academics, researchers, students, and cultural practitioners, followed by an engaging interactive discussion. The series promises monthly talks by distinguished scholars.