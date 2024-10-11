Electric Vehicles Rev Up Changes in India's Car Insurance Landscape

The car insurance sector in India is undergoing a significant transformation due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). As consumers become more environmentally conscious, EVs are gaining traction, and this shift is prompting insurers to revisit their risk assessments and policy offerings.

One of the main changes involves a reduction in claims, as EVs often feature advanced safety technologies like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings. These systems contribute to fewer accidents and lower claims. Moreover, unique components such as batteries require specialized coverage, influencing policies and premiums.

Zurich Kotak General Insurance, a joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank, highlights these trends. As the adoption of EVs accelerates, the company is exploring innovative insurance solutions to adapt to evolving customer needs in the sustainable transport landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)