Elon Musk Unveils Futuristic Robotaxi and Robovan at 'We, Robot' Event

Elon Musk took to the stage at the 'We, Robot' event to reveal Tesla's latest innovations: a robotaxi with gull-wing doors and a robovan. The event underscored a shift from affordable mass-market vehicles to advanced robotic transport.

Musk's showcase included a surprise robovan capable of carrying up to 20 people, although details were sparse. His presentation, however, was marked by a lack of specific timelines and acknowledgment of the significant challenges ahead, particularly in scaling production and meeting regulatory standards.

As industry experts caution about the complexities and hurdles Tesla might face, Musk's vision remains ambitious, positioning Tesla as an AI robotics entity, while echoing Asimov's science-fiction foresight. The event drew millions of viewers, highlighting both intrigue and skepticism about Tesla's future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)