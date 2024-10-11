Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Struggle Amid Stimulus Doubts

Chinese stocks experienced a downturn, ending the week negatively as investors expressed skepticism over the adequacy of economic stimulus measures. The CSI300 Index fell 2.8% while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.6%. Attention is now on potential further fiscal policy announcements to sustain growth momentum.

Updated: 11-10-2024 12:55 IST
Chinese Stocks Struggle Amid Stimulus Doubts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Chinese stocks faced a significant decline, concluding the week with losses as skepticism loomed regarding the sufficiency of economic stimulus to regenerate growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index recorded a 2.8% decrease, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.6%. Over the week, the CSI300 has slipped by 3.3%, despite a prior 20% rally spurred by stimulus news since September.

Investors are keenly awaiting possible fiscal policy announcements, with UBS predicting an issuance of up to 3 trillion yuan in government bonds. As attention turns to the National People's Congress for further details, the market remains volatile, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

