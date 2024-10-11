Chinese Stocks Struggle Amid Stimulus Doubts

On Friday, Chinese stocks faced a significant decline, concluding the week with losses as skepticism loomed regarding the sufficiency of economic stimulus to regenerate growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index recorded a 2.8% decrease, and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.6%. Over the week, the CSI300 has slipped by 3.3%, despite a prior 20% rally spurred by stimulus news since September.

Investors are keenly awaiting possible fiscal policy announcements, with UBS predicting an issuance of up to 3 trillion yuan in government bonds. As attention turns to the National People's Congress for further details, the market remains volatile, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors.

