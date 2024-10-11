Left Menu

Elon Musk's Futuristic Vision: Tesla Unveils New Autonomous Vehicles

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's latest developments at a Hollywood event, including a driverless Cybercab and a robovan. Promising a potential revolution in urban transportation, the announcements raised hopes but lacked crucial details, leading to a drop in Tesla's stock price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:37 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the tech mogul known for his ambitious plans, introduced Tesla's advancements in autonomous vehicle technology during an event in Hollywood. However, his announcements left investors apprehensive as details were sparse, resulting in a significant decline in Tesla's stock price.

At the event, Musk showcased the Cybercab, a driverless vehicle prototype, and a robovan capable of transporting numerous passengers. While these concepts represent a bold vision for the future of transportation, the initiative's viability depends on overcoming formidable regulatory and technological challenges.

Despite the excitement surrounding the unveiling, Tesla faces stiff competition from established players in the autonomous driving sector. Critics highlight the company's lag in developing AI technology compared to rivals like Waymo. The road to autonomous driving dominance remains complex and fraught with hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

