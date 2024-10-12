Iran and Russia Strengthen Space Ties with New Satellite Launches

In a notable step forward for its burgeoning private space sector, Iran has successfully collaborated with Russia to launch two locally made satellites into orbit. These satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, were sent via a Russian space vehicle, signifying an escalation in the countries' space partnership.

The launch follows previous collaborations where Russia assisted Iran in sending satellites into orbit in February and 2022. Concerns have been raised by U.S. officials about these partnerships, suspecting the satellites could aid Russia in its conflict with Ukraine and provide Iran with strategic insights in the Middle East.

The Kowsar satellite is equipped for high-resolution imaging, making it valuable for applications in agriculture, resource management, and environmental monitoring. Conversely, Hodhod is a communications satellite capable of providing connectivity in remote areas lacking terrestrial network coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)