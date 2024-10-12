FAA Greenlights SpaceX Starship 5 Launch Ahead of Schedule
The FAA approved SpaceX's fifth Starship test launch for Sunday, earlier than expected. With a 30-minute window at 7:00 a.m. CT, the launch includes a Super Heavy booster return attempt and Starship’s Indian Ocean landing. SpaceX CEO Musk criticized FAA delays and fines.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Saturday the approval of SpaceX's Starship 5 for launch on Sunday, a decision made ahead of previous expectations of late November. The accelerated timetable was first reported by Reuters following FAA's initial suggestion of a longer review process issued in September.
SpaceX plans to initiate the launch with a 30-minute window opening at 7:00 a.m. CT on Sunday. The FAA confirmed that SpaceX has fulfilled all required safety, environmental, and licensing conditions for the suborbital test flight, and additionally sanctioned the mission profile for Starship 6.
Designed as a fully reusable system for carrying crew and cargo beyond Earth orbit, the Starship and Super Heavy rocket's fifth test from Boca Chica, Texas, involves attempting a booster recovery and a Starship splashdown in the Indian Ocean. Criticism by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk targets the FAA over scheduling delays and proposed fines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
