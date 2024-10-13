Left Menu

SpaceX Achieves Pioneering Rocket Recovery in Daring Starship Test

SpaceX successfully returned its Super Heavy booster to the Texas launch pad using giant mechanical arms during its fifth Starship test flight. This accomplishment marks a significant step in developing a fully reusable rocket for lunar and Mars missions. The test showcased innovative engineering and advanced recovery methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX achieved a major milestone in its ambitious rocket development program on Sunday, successfully bringing back the towering first stage booster of its Starship rocket to the Texas launch pad. The mission notably featured the use of giant mechanical arms to recover the Super Heavy booster, in a groundbreaking engineering maneuver.

The Super Heavy booster took off at 7:25 a.m. CT from Boca Chica, Texas, and was caught by SpaceX's towering launch tower after it reached 70 kilometers in altitude. This marked a significant step for the company, as it seeks to create a fully reusable vehicle with the capabilities to reach the moon and Mars.

During the test, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed the successful recovery via X, while the company's engineers celebrated this achievement. The event also highlighted the Federal Aviation Administration's approval of the launch, addressing previous tensions over regulatory delays and fines related to SpaceX's Falcon 9 operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

