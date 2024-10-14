HCL Technologies Reports Strong Quarterly Profit and Revenue Growth
HCL Technologies announced a 10.51% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 4,235 crore for the July-September quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 28,862 crore, marking an 8.21% gain. The company emphasized strong performance in digital sectors and achieved significant EBIT margin growth. An interim dividend of Rs 12 was declared.
- Country:
- India
HCL Technologies reported a robust financial performance for the July-September fiscal quarter, registering a 10.51% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,235 crore, compared to Rs 3,832 crore the previous year.
The company's revenue also saw an impressive growth of 8.21%, totaling Rs 28,862 crore. According to CEO & Managing Director C Vijayakumar, HCLTech's strong pipeline includes data & AI, digital engineering, SAP migration, and efficiency-led programs, driving the performance.
The CFO, Shiv Walia, highlighted the increase in EBIT margins to 18.6%, citing a positive fiscal trajectory. Despite reducing workforce numbers, HCLTech announced a revenue growth guidance of 3.5-5.0% and showcased innovative GenAI offerings set to enhance efficiency and growth in the medium term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impending East Coast and Gulf Port Strike Threatens U.S. Supply Chains
Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon with Land Warning
New Zealand Reclaims World Record for Largest Haka Performance
Biden Approves $567M in Defense Aid for Taiwan Amid Rising China Tensions
Kamala Harris Raises $55M in Just Two Weekend Events