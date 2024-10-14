HCL Technologies Reports Strong Quarterly Profit and Revenue Growth

HCL Technologies reported a robust financial performance for the July-September fiscal quarter, registering a 10.51% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,235 crore, compared to Rs 3,832 crore the previous year.

The company's revenue also saw an impressive growth of 8.21%, totaling Rs 28,862 crore. According to CEO & Managing Director C Vijayakumar, HCLTech's strong pipeline includes data & AI, digital engineering, SAP migration, and efficiency-led programs, driving the performance.

The CFO, Shiv Walia, highlighted the increase in EBIT margins to 18.6%, citing a positive fiscal trajectory. Despite reducing workforce numbers, HCLTech announced a revenue growth guidance of 3.5-5.0% and showcased innovative GenAI offerings set to enhance efficiency and growth in the medium term.

