Left Menu

G42's Adaptive Approach to U.S. Leadership

G42, an AI company from the UAE, remains open to collaborating with the upcoming U.S. administration to achieve its tech objectives. This sentiment was reiterated by CEO Peng Xiao, who visited Washington with a UAE delegation led by President Mohammed bin Zayed in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:12 IST
G42's Adaptive Approach to U.S. Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

G42, a prominent artificial intelligence company based in the United Arab Emirates, expressed its readiness to cooperate with the next U.S. administration on technology-related goals. CEO Peng Xiao confirmed this stance on Tuesday, highlighting the company's adaptability to changes in leadership.

The remarks came during an official visit to Washington in September, where Peng Xiao was part of a UAE delegation led by President Mohammed bin Zayed. This indicates G42's strategic interest in maintaining strong ties with the U.S., regardless of political shifts.

Such openness reinforces G42's commitment to advancing its technological ambitions through international collaboration, demonstrating a pragmatic approach to geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024