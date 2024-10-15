G42's Adaptive Approach to U.S. Leadership

G42, a prominent artificial intelligence company based in the United Arab Emirates, expressed its readiness to cooperate with the next U.S. administration on technology-related goals. CEO Peng Xiao confirmed this stance on Tuesday, highlighting the company's adaptability to changes in leadership.

The remarks came during an official visit to Washington in September, where Peng Xiao was part of a UAE delegation led by President Mohammed bin Zayed. This indicates G42's strategic interest in maintaining strong ties with the U.S., regardless of political shifts.

Such openness reinforces G42's commitment to advancing its technological ambitions through international collaboration, demonstrating a pragmatic approach to geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)