AI Adoption in India: Business Leaders Embrace Future

A recent Salesforce survey showcases an overwhelming 99% of Indian business leaders see generative AI as vital for future triumphs, yet encounter barriers like accessibility and governance. The survey gathered insights from over 300 C-suite executives nationwide, underscoring a united belief in AI integration for competitive edge in a digital-centric landscape.

According to the findings, 60% of leaders from large firms already have a firm generative AI strategy, while 32% are devising one. Confidence in AI is on the upswing, as all participants anticipate entrusting AI with a task sans human oversight within the next three years.

Nonetheless, several challenges impede widespread AI adoption. Business leaders pinpoint accessibility issues (38%), concerns over AI output accuracy (34%), and a lack of governance frameworks (30%) as significant hindrances. Salesforce notes that leadership is key in mitigating data security and privacy risks during generative AI implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)