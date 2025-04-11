Left Menu

AI Strategy in India: Debjani Ghosh’s Vision on Future Opportunities

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:20 IST
Debjani Ghosh, a fellow at the NITI Aayog (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Debjani Ghosh, a prominent figure at NITI Aayog and former Nasscom president, emphasized at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit the evolving AI landscape in India. In her keynote, Ghosh addressed the need for clarity and consensus on AI's trajectory, recognizing its transformative potential.

Ghosh observed, "The pace of AI evolution is unprecedented, altering competitive rules. We're still in early stages, with upcoming drastic changes." With a distinguished career, including pioneering roles such as leading Intel's South Asia operations and being Nasscom's first female president, Ghosh advocates for 'possibility thinking' to shape future outcomes.

Ghosh outlined three strategic priorities for India: fortifying key supply chains with enhanced R&D, leveraging renewable energy for competitive edge, and adopting a human and planet-centered approach. She emphasized, "We must pioneer affordable, clean energy sources, challenging China's lead, to drive disruptive strategies." Her vision aligns with India's human-centric initiatives.

Brendan Dowling, Australia's Cyber Affairs Ambassador, echoed the need for international collaboration in technology geopolitics. He stressed, "Building regional stability with trusted technology is a foreign policy priority for Australia," urging collective engagement in securing technological futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

