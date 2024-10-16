Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid China's Property Market Developments

Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday as investors anticipated a government briefing about China's struggling property sector. The CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index showed mixed performance, while property stocks saw significant gains ahead of the announcement.

In early Wednesday trading, China stocks displayed a mixed performance, yet Hong Kong shares experienced a rise. Investors remained optimistic about an upcoming government briefing regarding China's challenged property sector.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index increased by 0.4%, signaling a positive market response. Meanwhile, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index slightly declined by 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite Index improved by 0.2%.

In anticipation of Thursday's press conference focused on ensuring a 'steady and healthy' real estate development, as announced by the State Council Information Office, property stocks reacted favorably. The CSI real estate index and Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks saw a jump of 4% and 5% respectively.

