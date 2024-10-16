Left Menu

Qualcomm and Xiaomi's Affordable 5G Revolution

Qualcomm and Xiaomi have joined forces to introduce 5G smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 in India. This launch, featuring the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, aims to cater to users upgrading from feature phones. The Redmi A4 5G will be the first of its kind, emphasizing Indian manufacturing.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for the Indian smartphone market, Qualcomm and Xiaomi have announced their collaboration to launch 5G smartphones priced under Rs 10,000. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2024, Qualcomm's senior executive, Savi Soin, emphasized the aim to bring premium experiences to budget smartphones, starting with the Xiaomi partnership.

The initiative will begin with the launch of Xiaomi's 'made in India' Redmi A4 5G smartphone, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 platform. Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, highlighted the 5G potential within the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, aiming to replicate their previous success in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 category.

Targeting users transitioning from feature phones, the Redmi A4 5G promises no compromise on experience and is poised to set a precedent in the budget smartphone market. This strategic collaboration underscores India's potential as a growing 5G market and aims to extend globally once the initial success is achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

