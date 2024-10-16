Bharat 6G Alliance will play a constructive role in the standards-making process for 6G: Scindia

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Hon'ble Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, inaugurated the International 6G Symposium today, held alongside the ITU-WTSA24 and IMC 24 in New Delhi. This symposium marks a significant milestone in India's ambitions to emerge as a global leader in 6G technology, showcasing the country's commitment to advancing telecommunications.

In his inaugural address, Minister Scindia underscored the transformative potential of 6G, stating, "As 6G standards evolve, the shift towards software-centric technology presents a significant opportunity for India, with our large pool of engineering and software talent." He also emphasized the role of the Bharat 6G Alliance in shaping the 6G landscape, predicting that 10% of global 6G patents will originate from India.

Highlighting India’s evolving role on the global stage, Scindia remarked, “As the Voice of the Global South, India will continue to advocate for technology that is inclusive and affordable for all.” The Bharat 6G Alliance, which comprises various stakeholders from industry, academia, and research institutions, aims to foster innovation, standardization, and research in the 6G telecommunications sector and contribute to the development of global standards through organizations like ITU and 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project).

Mr. N. G. Subramaniam (NGS), Chair of the Bharat 6G Alliance and Chairperson of Tata Elxsi and Tejas Networks, welcomed participants and stated, “India is actively collaborating with industry, academia, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to shape a future that empowers people on a large scale.”

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of Telecom, delivered a keynote address focusing on the critical need for robust 6G infrastructure to position India as a frontrunner in global telecommunications. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and the development of a skilled workforce, emphasizing that collaboration with international academic institutions will be crucial over the next 6-8 years.

During the event, the Bharat 6G Alliance signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several global partners, including the NGMN Alliance, 5G ACIA, and 6G Forum. These agreements aim to enhance collaborative efforts and knowledge-sharing in the field of 6G technology. The alliance has also established seven working groups focused on various aspects of 6G, such as spectrum management, device technologies, green and sustainable practices, and AI integration. Reports from these groups were released during the symposium, covering topics like applications, revenue streams, and sustainability efforts.

Earlier in the day, Minister Scindia held a breakfast meeting with CEOs and leaders from major telecom companies, including BSNL, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Qualcomm India. He urged industry leaders to explore actionable strategies for addressing key issues in telecommunications, including data center development, AI, and social inclusion.

Additionally, a workshop was conducted with academicians from the National Communications Academy, involving over 100 participants from prestigious institutions across India. This workshop aimed to discuss new use cases for 5G technology across various sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and education while promoting involvement in global standardization efforts led by ITU.

These discussions and initiatives are part of the ongoing side events at WTSA 24 and IMC-24, held in New Delhi, marking a new chapter in India’s digital journey. The symposium reinforces the country’s commitment to becoming a global leader in advanced communication technologies, ensuring that the benefits of 6G are inclusive and accessible to all.