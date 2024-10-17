Left Menu

GITEX Global 2024: H3C Unveils Cutting-Edge ICT Solutions

GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai sees H3C presenting its full-stack ICT solutions. With a focus on AI, network security, mobile technology, and sustainable tech, H3C unveils innovations in intelligence and efficiency. Prominent figures and industry leaders attended, highlighting new collaborations and launches for a smarter future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

GITEX Global 2024 kicked off in Dubai, showcasing H3C's full-stack ICT solutions under the theme 'Dedication, For A Smarter Future.' The world-class event spotlighted AI, network security, mobile tech, and sustainable technology, drawing thousands of tech professionals, investors, and companies.

H3C attracted notable attention, including visits from Prime Minister H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other distinguished guests. Gary Huang and Tony Yu of H3C presented new technologies and collaborations that promise to shape an intelligent future.

H3C focused on advancing its 'AI in ALL' strategy by enhancing AI capabilities across its product line, ensuring technological leadership and developing the AIGC industry. The event also saw collaborations in sectors like healthcare, retail, telecom, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

