SurveyMonkey Expands Footprint with New Office in Bengaluru

SurveyMonkey has opened a new office in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. This move demonstrates the company's dedication to the Indian market and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The Bengaluru office reinforces SurveyMonkey's mission to leverage data analytics and AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:13 IST
SurveyMonkey, a leader in the field of online surveys and forms, has announced the inauguration of its new office in Bengaluru. The move represents a crucial element of its larger strategy for global expansion, underscoring the company's resolve to capitalize on the Indian market and broaden its reach in the Asia-Pacific region.

Located in Whitefield, the Bengaluru office employs over 50 skilled engineers and product managers, with plans for further recruitment. The expansion highlights the company's commitment to nurturing a global workforce, aiming to double its India-based team by March 2025. SurveyMonkey is actively seeking local talent in key sectors like HR, data, and security.

The company's robust market momentum is evident through its increasing customer base in India. SurveyMonkey's strategic expansion adds to its existing offices across the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia, enhancing its ability to operate efficiently across various time zones. The new office in Bengaluru signals the company's long-term vision to foster innovation and drive business growth.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

