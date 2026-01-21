Revolutionizing India's Health System: A Citizen-Centric Approach

The Lancet Commission's latest report proposes a transformative path for India's healthcare system, emphasizing a rights-based, citizen-centered approach. The recommendations advocate for innovative financing, regulatory measures, and community engagement to deliver equitable and quality healthcare to the population.

Aligned with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, the report champions community involvement and transparency to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring affordable care for all. The international authors, including experts from Harvard Medical School and the Population Foundation of India, stress the importance of integrating services across all healthcare levels and increasing government investments.

Poonam Muttreja from the Population Foundation of India highlighted the need for recognizing citizens as partners in public health. Decentralization, multi-stakeholder collaboration, and political leadership are deemed essential for meaningful reforms. The report calls for a publicly financed and provided health system, as the primary vehicle for UHC, while strategically shaping the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)