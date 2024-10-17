Left Menu

Ferrari Unleashes F80: Exclusive Supercar Takes the Spotlight

Ferrari unveils the limited edition F80 supercar, drawing inspiration from Endurance and Formula 1 races. Despite its €3.6 million price, the hybrid model sold out instantly, with plans for just 799 units. It reflects Ferrari's strategy to maintain excitement until its first all-electric car debuts next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maranello | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:36 IST
Ferrari's latest revelation, the F80 supercar, made its grand debut on Thursday, shining a spotlight on features borrowed from Endurance and Formula 1 racing circuits. Despite a staggering base price of €3.6 million, the elite model has sold out, signaling a successful draw for Ferrari's affluent clientele.

Designed to elevate Ferrari's offerings, the F80 is positioned as a defining model in the luxury automaker's lineup. With just 799 units available and overwhelming demand exceeding production, the hybrid F80 incorporates cutting-edge technology and design, reflecting Ferrari's commitment to innovation.

Production is slated to commence in the fourth quarter of the upcoming year, extending until 2027, coinciding with Ferrari's 80th anniversary. This limited-edition vehicle promises to make its mark in automotive history, as the company gears up for its anticipated entry into the electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

