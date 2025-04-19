Kush Maini's Race Against Time: Chasing the Indian Dream in Formula 1

Kush Maini, an Indian Formula 2 racer, is tackling a critical season as he hopes to secure a future in Formula 1. With the indomitable image of Lord Hanuman on his helmet symbolizing his resilience, Maini finds himself at a pivotal juncture, where every race counts towards his dream.

Despite previous challenges, including mechanical issues hampering his progression, Maini's consistent performances earned him a spot as a reserve driver for Alpine, making him only the third Indian linked with a Formula 1 team. However, the newest season's start has been less than smooth, necessitating Maini to deliver further impressive results.

As the pressure mounts, Maini reflects on the arduous path from Bengaluru to the European circuits, drawing strength from his spirituality and familial support. Regardless of the difficulties, he remains optimistic, focusing every effort on his Formula 2 performance, hoping it will eventually lead him to Formula 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)