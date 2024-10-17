Meta Realigns Workforce Amid Strategic Restructuring

Meta, the tech giant known for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has laid off a number of employees as it moves to align its workforce with new strategic goals.

In a statement, Meta revealed that staffing changes were made without detailing the number of employees affected. The layoffs affected various segments, including the messaging services WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as the Reality Labs virtual reality unit.

Notably, one of the impacted employees was Jane Manchun Wong, a software engineer recognized for uncovering unreleased social media features. The layoffs come after previous rounds in 2022, when Meta downsized as part of efforts to boost efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)