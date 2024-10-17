Left Menu

Meta Realigns Workforce Amid Strategic Restructuring

Meta has reportedly laid off employees across its departments, including WhatsApp and Instagram, as part of a strategic realignment. The company is relocating teams and shifting roles to meet long-term goals. Jane Manchun Wong, a notable software engineer, was amongst those affected by the layoffs.

Meta, the tech giant known for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has laid off a number of employees as it moves to align its workforce with new strategic goals.

In a statement, Meta revealed that staffing changes were made without detailing the number of employees affected. The layoffs affected various segments, including the messaging services WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as the Reality Labs virtual reality unit.

Notably, one of the impacted employees was Jane Manchun Wong, a software engineer recognized for uncovering unreleased social media features. The layoffs come after previous rounds in 2022, when Meta downsized as part of efforts to boost efficiency.

