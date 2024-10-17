Left Menu

LTIMindtree's Impressive Q2: Growth in Profits and Revenue

IT solutions provider LTIMindtree reported a 7.75% increase in Q2 net profits to Rs 1,251 crore. Revenues rose by 5.91% to Rs 9,432 crore. The quarter marked growth across verticals, with significant deals and hiring supporting future momentum. An interim dividend of Rs 20 per share was declared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:59 IST
LTIMindtree's Impressive Q2: Growth in Profits and Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT solutions provider LTIMindtree has reported a notable 7.75% increase in its consolidated net profits for the second quarter ending September 2024, amounting to Rs 1,251 crore.

Compared to last year, when the profits were Rs 1,161 crore, the company also saw a 5.91% revenue boost, reaching Rs 9,432 crore. Sequentially, both profits and revenue have risen by 10.41% and 3.17%, respectively, underscoring a period of broad-based growth.

CEO Debashis Chatterjee attributed this performance to multi-year deal closures, including a USD 200 million-plus deal, and strategic hiring. LTIMindtree's interim dividend stands at Rs 20 per share, and the company's stock closed at Rs 6,401.5 on the BSE, marking a 0.67% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024