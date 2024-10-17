BAT Ventures into Synthetic Nicotine Market with Velo Plus

British American Tobacco (BAT) is set to introduce a groundbreaking version of its Velo nicotine pouches, featuring synthetic nicotine, in the United States. This announcement was made by David Waterfield, president of BAT's U.S. subsidiary, Reynolds American, highlighting the company's strategic shift.

Traditional smoking alternatives typically feature naturally derived nicotine from the tobacco plant. However, BAT's new product, Velo Plus, which is scheduled for launch in 2025, incorporates synthetic nicotine, marking a first for a major tobacco company. This shift aims to offer consumers more nicotine strength options.

Synthetic nicotine gained popularity in the U.S. as a way to circumvent the FDA's rigorous application process. However, a law change in 2022 requires these products to go through the same regulatory process. BAT's Velo Plus, acquired post-acquisition, had an FDA application pending, allowing its temporary market presence.

