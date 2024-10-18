BRICS: Shaping the Future of Global Economic Growth

The BRICS group is poised to dominate global economic growth in the coming years, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.

Highlighting the group's scale and relatively rapid growth in comparison to Western developed nations, Putin emphasized the strategic importance of BRICS in the future economic landscape.

Putin will convene a summit for BRICS in Kazan from October 22 to 24, focused on discussing growth prospects and enhancing cooperation among the member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)