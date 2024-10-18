Left Menu

BRICS: Shaping the Future of Global Economic Growth

BRICS is expected to be the primary driver of global economic growth in the near future, attributed to its massive size and rapid growth rate. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this and plans to host a summit in Kazan to further discuss opportunities and collaborations within the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 14:55 IST
BRICS: Shaping the Future of Global Economic Growth
  • Country:
  • Russia

The BRICS group is poised to dominate global economic growth in the coming years, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.

Highlighting the group's scale and relatively rapid growth in comparison to Western developed nations, Putin emphasized the strategic importance of BRICS in the future economic landscape.

Putin will convene a summit for BRICS in Kazan from October 22 to 24, focused on discussing growth prospects and enhancing cooperation among the member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024