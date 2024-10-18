Race to the Wind: High-Tech Tools Transform America's Cup

The much-anticipated America's Cup battle between New Zealand and Britain is taking an innovative turn with advanced technology designed to track wind patterns. Spectators can now witness wind shifts on screen, thanks to a high-tech software developed by an America's Cup sponsor, enhancing the viewer experience significantly.

This cutting-edge tool integrates with a race boat simulator featuring a 'ghost boat' that indicates which team may gain an advantage, benefiting commentators who need critical insights during the race. Despite the hi-tech AC75 boats abounding in electronic marvels, live weather data remains off-limits for the crews on board.

The wind visualization is made possible by Capgemini's WindSight IQ, employing Lidar tech to map wind speed and direction. Each of the three deployed machines emits 10,000 light pulses per second, offering an unparalleled understanding of wind conditions. Engineers envision this tech being impactful not only for sailing but also for other sports and urban applications.

