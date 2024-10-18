Europe's Space Industry at a Crossroads: Competing on a Global Stage
The European Space Agency warns that Europe's space industry risks being overshadowed globally. Amid competition from platforms like SpaceX's Starlink, major European satellite manufacturers, including Airbus and Thales, explore potential mergers. ESA Director Josef Aschbacher emphasizes the need for a robust industry to compete globally while serving European interests.
The European Space Agency (ESA) has raised concerns regarding the region's ability to remain competitive in the global space market. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher highlighted the necessity for Europe to establish a formidable space industry to avoid trailing behind in the new space race.
Faced with growing competition from strong players like Elon Musk's Starlink, major European satellite manufacturers such as Airbus are considering strategic alliances. Airbus recently announced significant job cuts within its defense and space divisions, further indicating the industry pressures.
Aschbacher spoke at the International Astronautical Congress, emphasizing the importance of using taxpayer money efficiently to strengthen Europe's position globally. As discussions on possible mergers between Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo surface, ESA's involvement hinges on creating value for European taxpayers while enabling a competitive global presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Markets: Energy Stocks Shine Amid Middle East Tensions
SpaceX Returns to Flight & Injectable Neutering Revolutionizes Veterinary Science
SpaceX Falcon 9 Cleared for October Launch
Hera's Journey: SpaceX's Falcon 9 Set for Return with European Mission
European Markets React to U.S. Jobs Data and Rising Bond Yields