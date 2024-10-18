Europe's Space Industry at a Crossroads: Competing on a Global Stage

The European Space Agency (ESA) has raised concerns regarding the region's ability to remain competitive in the global space market. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher highlighted the necessity for Europe to establish a formidable space industry to avoid trailing behind in the new space race.

Faced with growing competition from strong players like Elon Musk's Starlink, major European satellite manufacturers such as Airbus are considering strategic alliances. Airbus recently announced significant job cuts within its defense and space divisions, further indicating the industry pressures.

Aschbacher spoke at the International Astronautical Congress, emphasizing the importance of using taxpayer money efficiently to strengthen Europe's position globally. As discussions on possible mergers between Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo surface, ESA's involvement hinges on creating value for European taxpayers while enabling a competitive global presence.

