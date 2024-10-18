Left Menu

Prose Technologies Poised for Green Antennae Breakthrough

Telecom equipment maker Prose Technologies is close to finalizing a supply deal for antennas with a telecom operator. The company's growth is boosted by expanding 4G and looming 5G networks. Their new eco-friendly antennas promise superior efficiency, especially popular in Europe, potentially lowering future costs in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:34 IST
Prose Technologies Poised for Green Antennae Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • India

Prose Technologies, a key player in telecom equipment, is nearing a significant supply deal with a private telecom operator, according to senior company officials. The deal, expected to be finalized within a month, marks a crucial step in the company's strategic growth within India's expanding telecom landscape.

Arshad Fakhri, President of Prose Technologies' India Region, mentioned at the India Mobile Congress the anticipated surge in telecom infrastructure. The transition from 4G to 5G networks by giants like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea is expected to propel the company's growth trajectory, aiming for a 10-12% annual growth over the next three years.

The company's introduction of high-efficiency green Protreem antennas, boasting an efficiency of 85% versus the traditional 65%, has drawn significant interest, particularly in European markets. Despite a 25% price premium, these eco-friendly antennas might soon become financially feasible for Indian operators, driven by economies of scale and supportive domestic interests in green technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024