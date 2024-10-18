Prose Technologies Poised for Green Antennae Breakthrough

Prose Technologies, a key player in telecom equipment, is nearing a significant supply deal with a private telecom operator, according to senior company officials. The deal, expected to be finalized within a month, marks a crucial step in the company's strategic growth within India's expanding telecom landscape.

Arshad Fakhri, President of Prose Technologies' India Region, mentioned at the India Mobile Congress the anticipated surge in telecom infrastructure. The transition from 4G to 5G networks by giants like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea is expected to propel the company's growth trajectory, aiming for a 10-12% annual growth over the next three years.

The company's introduction of high-efficiency green Protreem antennas, boasting an efficiency of 85% versus the traditional 65%, has drawn significant interest, particularly in European markets. Despite a 25% price premium, these eco-friendly antennas might soon become financially feasible for Indian operators, driven by economies of scale and supportive domestic interests in green technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)