Tech Stocks Drive Wall Street Gains Amid Earnings Surges

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Friday, propelled by a significant rise in Netflix shares and widespread positive performance across technology stocks.

All three major Wall Street indices secured their sixth consecutive weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained largely unchanged after a previous record high, while Netflix inspired a strong uplift in the communication services sector after surpassing subscriber expectations.

Despite some challenges such as American Express missing revenue estimates and concerns over high market valuations, financial companies enjoyed a robust earnings season. With political uncertainties in the backdrop, market participants remain vigilant about potential volatility ahead.

