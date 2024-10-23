Miluz ZeTa: Revolutionizing Home Connectivity with Style and Innovation

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital energy management, has launched the Miluz ZeTa range, transforming home connectivity. This collection elevates home functionality with its sophisticated design and advanced technology, like the unique Air Quality Indicator, helping homeowners make informed air quality decisions.

The Miluz ZeTa range enables seamless smart home integration, thanks to its compatibility with Schneider's Wiser Smart Home technology. This innovation empowers consumers to efficiently monitor energy use, enhance user experience, and ensure appliance safety with features like USB fast-charging ports and voltage surge protection.

Winning the Best Design Award, the Miluz ZeTa range sets a new standard with its aesthetic and functionality, offering a sustainable choice in six unique finishes. Schneider Electric remains committed to sustainable and efficient home solutions, reinforcing its reputation as an industry pioneer.

(With inputs from agencies.)