Left Menu

Miluz ZeTa: Revolutionizing Home Connectivity with Style and Innovation

Schneider Electric unveils the Miluz ZeTa range, integrating design and technology for smart homes. With features like Air Quality Indicator, Voltage Surge Protection, and USB connectivity, it enhances safety and efficiency. Winning India's Best Design Award, it highlights Schneider's commitment to innovation in home electrical solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:37 IST
Miluz ZeTa: Revolutionizing Home Connectivity with Style and Innovation
  • Country:
  • United States

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital energy management, has launched the Miluz ZeTa range, transforming home connectivity. This collection elevates home functionality with its sophisticated design and advanced technology, like the unique Air Quality Indicator, helping homeowners make informed air quality decisions.

The Miluz ZeTa range enables seamless smart home integration, thanks to its compatibility with Schneider's Wiser Smart Home technology. This innovation empowers consumers to efficiently monitor energy use, enhance user experience, and ensure appliance safety with features like USB fast-charging ports and voltage surge protection.

Winning the Best Design Award, the Miluz ZeTa range sets a new standard with its aesthetic and functionality, offering a sustainable choice in six unique finishes. Schneider Electric remains committed to sustainable and efficient home solutions, reinforcing its reputation as an industry pioneer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024