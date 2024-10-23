Revolutionizing Mobility: BluJ Aero's Hydrogen-Powered Innovations

BluJ Aero is pioneering India's first Hydrogen Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (H2eVTOL) aircraft, with a prototype unveiled at the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024. This innovation has drawn attention from government officials due to its potential to enhance regional economic development through advanced aerial mobility.

The company's inaugural product, REACH, promises to revolutionize mid-mile logistics with its autonomous cargo capabilities, expanding delivery reach and improving regional transportation coverage. Its passenger model aims to connect cities rapidly, optimizing routes without conventional airport infrastructure, heralding a new era in air travel.

BluJ Aero's sustainable aviation advancements have been acknowledged by winning the 'Sustainable and Green Aviation Efforts' award. Supported by notable venture capital firms, the startup is working to fast-track regulatory approval and continue its contributions to intelligent and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)