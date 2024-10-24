Innovations in Flight and Construction: Drones and 3D-Printed Homes

Innovative technologies are redefining logistics and construction in South Korea and Chile. South Korean researchers have unveiled a transport drone, described as a 'flying shopping cart.' It employs self-correcting rotors to maintain flight balance, allowing it to navigate challenging terrains like stairs.

The innovative prototype, developed at Seoul National University of Science and Technology, features a cargo platform mounted on a multi-rotor drone. The drone is directed using gentle human force, offering potential advancements in goods transportation across uneven surfaces.

Meanwhile, a team in Chile has created Latin America's first 3D-printed concrete home. Using a specialized robot 'printer' to layer concrete according to digital plans, they constructed the 'seed home' swiftly. Elements of the home were completed within 29 hours, demonstrating new efficiencies in construction technology.

