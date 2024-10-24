Nvidia and Reliance Industries Forge AI Revolution in India

Nvidia Corporation has announced a significant partnership with Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, to create advanced AI computing infrastructure in India. This initiative, officially disclosed by Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, aims to harness the potential of AI through a new data center powered by Nvidia's cutting-edge Blackwell AI chips.

The collaboration underscores India's burgeoning tech landscape, with Nvidia already having a strong presence in six Indian cities. By leveraging tens of thousands of GPUs, high-performance networking, and comprehensive AI software platforms, Nvidia is set to bolster its AI infrastructure to support enterprises, startups, and cloud providers across the nation.

During a fireside chat at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024, Ambani expressed his vision of transforming India into a global powerhouse in AI, highlighting the country's vast digital connectivity and economic aspirations. With India's leading position in affordable data delivery, the partnership is poised to revolutionize the AI market.

(With inputs from agencies.)