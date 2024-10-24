Left Menu

Nvidia and Reliance Forge AI Partnership to Propel India into New Intelligence Age

Nvidia partners with Reliance to supply AI processors for a new data center in Gujarat, marking significant collaborations in India's AI landscape. CEO Jensen Huang joins Mukesh Ambani to announce AI infrastructure initiatives aimed at positioning India as a key player in the global AI market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nvidia Corporation is set to supply artificial intelligence processors to Reliance Industries' upcoming 1-gigawatt data center in Gujarat. This move is part of a broader partnership involving tech giants such as Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro to expand AI capabilities in the burgeoning Indian tech market, CEO Jensen Huang revealed on Thursday.

During the Nvidia AI Summit, Huang and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani announced their collaboration to build robust AI infrastructure. The goal is to accelerate the adoption of AI technology in India, propelling the nation towards becoming a global leader in intelligence technology. Huang emphasized that India has all the critical ingredients needed to transform raw data into digital intelligence and export it.

The partnership will also include the deployment of Nvidia's Blackwell and Hopper AI processors across various data centers and custom AI solutions developed by the Indian tech firms. Ambani believes this initiative will not only boost local capabilities but also establish India as a significant player in the global intelligence market. Nvidia aims to facilitate a 20-fold growth in India's computing capacities by 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

