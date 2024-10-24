Intra-Circle Roaming Activated Amidst Cyclone Dana Threat

In response to the impending threat of Cyclone Dana, telecommunications service providers in Odisha have implemented intra-circle roaming across seven vulnerable districts. This initiative, confirmed by State Electronic and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, allows operators to utilize each other's networks, thereby securing consistent communication for residents.

The Department of Telecommunication has green-lighted this move, covering four major providers: BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone. This strategically timed action aims to preserve connectivity as the cyclone draws near the coast, given its projected landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port.

Companies like Reliance Jio have established 24x7 control rooms for real-time service management and deployed strategic teams with necessary equipment and power solutions. These efforts ensure that customers across Odisha and West Bengal remain connected throughout the cyclone's impact, thereby mitigating service disruption risks.

