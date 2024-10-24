Left Menu

Intra-Circle Roaming Activated Amidst Cyclone Dana Threat

In Odisha, telecom operators have activated intra-circle roaming due to Cyclone Dana, ensuring uninterrupted services in seven districts. This arrangement involves BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone networks. Additionally, preparations including DG sets and technical teams are in place to tackle potential disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:57 IST
Intra-Circle Roaming Activated Amidst Cyclone Dana Threat
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the impending threat of Cyclone Dana, telecommunications service providers in Odisha have implemented intra-circle roaming across seven vulnerable districts. This initiative, confirmed by State Electronic and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, allows operators to utilize each other's networks, thereby securing consistent communication for residents.

The Department of Telecommunication has green-lighted this move, covering four major providers: BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone. This strategically timed action aims to preserve connectivity as the cyclone draws near the coast, given its projected landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port.

Companies like Reliance Jio have established 24x7 control rooms for real-time service management and deployed strategic teams with necessary equipment and power solutions. These efforts ensure that customers across Odisha and West Bengal remain connected throughout the cyclone's impact, thereby mitigating service disruption risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024