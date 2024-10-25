India Leads Global Dialogue on Digital Public Infrastructure

India's prominent role in championing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) took center stage during the G20 presidency. Spearheading this global dialogue, a roundtable organized by Primus Partners and iSPIRT highlighted India's pivotal contributions fostering international cooperation and driving socio-economic transformation through inclusive and scalable DPI solutions.

The event saw participation from notable figures, including Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, discussing India's leap as the voice of the Global South in DPI. The discussions explored DPI's potential to accelerate sustainable development goals, underscoring India's leadership role in the global DPI framework.

The forum underscored DPI as a transformative force, revolutionizing businesses and facilitating financial inclusion. The concluding discussions emphasized laying foundations for global standards and collaborations, projecting India's DPI model as a blueprint for global governance and an interoperable digital ecosystem.

