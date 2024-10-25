Dr. L. Murugan Launches iGOT Lab to Enhance Civil Service Skills

Karmayogi Saptah – National Learning Week (NLW)

Karmayogi Saptah – National Learning Week is a pivotal initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at cultivating a future-ready civil service. The week-long program emphasizes strengthening the competencies of civil servants at all levels, fostering a workforce grounded in Indian values while possessing a global perspective.

Dr Murugan highlighted the initiative's significance in enhancing the skills and competencies of over 3 million central civil servants, alongside providing continuous learning opportunities for more than 22 million state-level civil servants and 5 million Urban Local Body (ULB) officials. He emphasized that this program is inclusive, extending to both permanent and contractual staff, promoting a culture of lifelong learning aligned with national objectives.

iGOT Lab: A Hub for Continuous Learning

During his address, Dr Murugan emphasized the Ministry's proactive approach to training, noting the completion of three webinars focused on critical areas such as the effective use of social media, the evolution of film viewing, and photography skills enhancement. He underscored that all employees were mandated to complete at least four hours of training on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, which encompasses key subjects like office procedures, gender sensitivity, and leadership development. The establishment of the iGOT lab was highlighted as a commendable step toward fostering continuous learning and skill enhancement among civil servants.

Leveraging AI for Aspirational India

In alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive the concept of "Aspirational India," Dr Murugan urged the Ministry to actively integrate AI tools in the workplace to improve productivity. He recommended the adoption of AI technologies like ChatGPT and Gemini to streamline operations and alleviate repetitive tasks. By employing AI-driven data analysis, civil servants can concentrate on high-impact governance areas, enhancing service delivery and fostering innovation within their departments.

Dr Murugan also called for a focus on behavioural courses aimed at promoting citizen-centric governance and highlighted the necessity of efficient grievance resolution to enhance overall service delivery.

As the government pushes for a more skilled and adaptable civil service, the initiatives launched during National Learning Week, particularly the establishment of the iGOT lab, represent a significant step toward ensuring that civil servants are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of governance in a rapidly changing world. The emphasis on AI integration and continuous learning aims to not only enhance productivity but also to foster a more responsive and citizen-focused approach to public service.

The commitment to these initiatives reflects the government’s dedication to transforming India’s civil service into a model of efficiency and innovation, capable of addressing the complex challenges of the modern age.