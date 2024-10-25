Syrma SGS Boosts Growth with New Pune Facility

Left Menu

Syrma SGS Technology has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Pune, investing Rs 100 crore to enhance its operations. This facility advances the company's existing capabilities, aligning with the 'Make in India' vision and positioning Syrma SGS to tap emerging business opportunities in electronics manufacturing.

  • Country:
  • India

Syrma SGS Technology unveiled a new production facility in Pune with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore, marking a significant step in strengthening its operational capabilities and momentum for growth.

This newly inaugurated plant aims to complement the company's current manufacturing infrastructure, offering enhanced operational efficiencies. It spans 60,000 square feet and is expected to create around 1,000 direct jobs, according to the company's statements.

Syrma SGS, with 13 existing facilities across India, has launched its first multi-facility campus aimed at serving diverse sectors on a global scale. Positioned over 26.5 acres, the new campus incorporates a manufacturing space of 1.20 million square feet, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative to seize expanding opportunities in the electronics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

