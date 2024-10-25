Left Menu

Safe Return: Crew Dragon Mission Concludes Amid Caution

Four astronauts safely landed back on Earth after their extended mission on the International Space Station. Despite a flawless return, they were taken to a medical facility for precautionary checks. Their spacecraft, Crew Dragon, developed by SpaceX, experienced minor parachute issues during reentry but ensured crew safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four astronauts, including three Americans and one Russian, returned from a prolonged space mission, landing safely on Earth early Friday. Despite the successful splashdown, they were taken to a medical facility for precautionary checks, as NASA cited an 'abundance of caution' while withholding specifics about their conditions.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, developed by SpaceX, faced minor parachute deployment issues upon reentry. Engineers noted debris strikes on braking parachutes and a delay in the unfurling of one parachute. However, safety was not compromised during the crew's descent.

The mission marked SpaceX's longest with Crew Dragon, underscoring the spacecraft's reliability amidst challenges faced by NASA's alternative, Boeing's Starliner. The astronauts' return was delayed by severe weather, but they succeeded in safely undocking from the ISS and landing off Florida's Gulf Coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

